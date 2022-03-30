BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $84.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

