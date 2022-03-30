Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Bally’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of BALY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. 206,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.21. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Standard General L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $22,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

