Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,803,319 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

