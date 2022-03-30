Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 15.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 19.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

