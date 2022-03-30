Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Up 5.5%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.29). 734,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,394,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.12).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.77.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

