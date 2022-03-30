Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($208.79) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.09 ($178.12).

WCH stock opened at €152.30 ($167.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

