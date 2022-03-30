B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,018 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 86.7% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,355,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 629,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.