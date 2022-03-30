Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT Lowered to $16.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 305.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.