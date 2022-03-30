Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.