Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYLA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

