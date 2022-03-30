Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Sells 16,383 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.74), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($93,997.30).

On Monday, March 7th, Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Wednesday. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.07) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.61).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

