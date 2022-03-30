Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Sells 16,383 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.74), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($93,997.30).
Amanda Blanc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90).
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Wednesday. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.14.
AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.07) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.61).
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Further Reading
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.