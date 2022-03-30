Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Sells 16,383 Shares

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.74), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($93,997.30).

Amanda Blanc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Wednesday. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.07) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.61).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.