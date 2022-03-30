Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $269.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.