Avinger (AVGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) recently:

3/26/2022 – Avinger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2022 – Avinger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

3/23/2022 – Avinger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

3/18/2022 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Avinger had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Avinger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Avinger Inc alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.