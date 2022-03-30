Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 366,328 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

The stock has a market cap of $718.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

