Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,328. The firm has a market cap of $690.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

