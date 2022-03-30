Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

