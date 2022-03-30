Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

