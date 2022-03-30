Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,893,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

