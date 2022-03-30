Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.02. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

