Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,334 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,810,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 207,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,871,000.

PFFD opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

