Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

MCO stock opened at $339.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $295.63 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

