Avalon Acquisition Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 4th (NASDAQ:AVACU)

Avalon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 4th. Avalon Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Avalon Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:AVACU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Avalon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVACU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

