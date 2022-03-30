Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 8.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 726,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,288,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market cap of C$154.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

