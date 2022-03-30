Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN) in the last few weeks:
- 3/25/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.75 to C$15.50.
- 3/1/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The stock has a market cap of C$567.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.74.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.