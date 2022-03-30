Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Autohome stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

