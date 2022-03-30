Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 998,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ATGSF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

