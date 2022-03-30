Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €32.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Auto1 Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ATOGF stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59. Auto1 Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

About Auto1 Group (Get Rating)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Auto1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.