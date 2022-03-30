Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 598 ($7.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.13.

ATDRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 613,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,297. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

