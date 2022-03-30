Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

FBRT opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 202.51, a current ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.