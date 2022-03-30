Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atreca by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.