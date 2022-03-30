Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading Down 6.1%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 1,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 101,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $786.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

