Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 766,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 177,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.