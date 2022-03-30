ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.30

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.30 and traded as low as C$42.04. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.04, with a volume of 103 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)
Featured Articles
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.