ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.30

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.30 and traded as low as C$42.04. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.04, with a volume of 103 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

