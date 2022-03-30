Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of ATRA opened at $9.72 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

