AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. 4,753,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,122. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 471.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $66.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

