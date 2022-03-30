Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Robert Lonergan Sells 2,200 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIZ stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.17. The stock had a trading volume of 433,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

