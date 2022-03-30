Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.99. The company has a market capitalization of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

