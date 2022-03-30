ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 218.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.63) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.85) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.27).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,924 ($77.60). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,925.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,366.99.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.87), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,824,837.88).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

