Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AINC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
