Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AINC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

