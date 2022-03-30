Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in March

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ashford by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952. Ashford has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.47.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.