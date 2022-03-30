Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AOTVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,623. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Ascot Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

