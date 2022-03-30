Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,185.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCLF remained flat at $$0.63 on Wednesday. Ascletis Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

