Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,989,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 78.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.06.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

