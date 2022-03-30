Arweave (AR) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.14 or 0.00080777 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $72.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

