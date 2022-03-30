Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.63

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 10299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth $316,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

