Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.20 ($7.91) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.87 ($7.54).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.44 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.41 and a 200-day moving average of €5.66. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a one year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

