Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.84 ($7.51).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.44 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

