Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 163,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 189,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,284. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

