Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.
Several brokerages have commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
TSE ATZ traded up C$1.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.78. 146,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total value of C$289,697.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total transaction of C$588,771.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$588,771. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737.
Aritzia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
