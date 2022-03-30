Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

Several brokerages have commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

TSE ATZ traded up C$1.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.78. 146,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$453.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$363.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total value of C$289,697.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total transaction of C$588,771.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$588,771. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

