Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $683,516.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.58 or 0.07182924 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.11 or 0.99748553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

