Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $19.92.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
